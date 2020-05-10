Headlines Today | 11 AM | 10 May 2020
Watch How Easily The Heavy Indian Gaur (Bison) Jumps Across The Fence
IFS officer Sudha Ramen shared a video of the heavy Indian Gaur (Bison ) jumping over a fence in Nilgiris hills in Tamil Nadu.
Watch| Mahesh Babu Shares Daughter Sitara’s Mothers Day Message For Namrata
Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a video message of his daughter Sitara to her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni on Instagram.
Watch: Huge Fire Erupts At Scrap Godown at Habeeb Nagar, Nampally
A huge fire accident case has been reported at one of the scrap godowns here at Habeeb Nagar, Nampally on Sunday morning.
Delhi Police Offer Rousing Reception For Colleague Cured Of COVID-19
AMRITSAR: Punjab police offered a warm welcome to one of the police personnel who recovered from deadly novel coronavirus.