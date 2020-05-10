Breaking news

5 Air India Pilots Test COVID-19 Positive

50 News Cases Take Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 Tally To 1,980

Andhra Pradesh government decides to reduce number of retail liquor outlets to 2,934 by May end

Evaluation for class 10, 12 board exams to be completed in 50 days: HRD Minister

Mizoram becomes coronavirus-free after lone COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital on Saturday