In an viral video that has surfaced in the social media, a peacock is seen knocking at the window of a house amid lockdown. The video of its banging and peeping into the house left the netizens in splits. Don’t miss out at the end how this beautiful creature is crying out for someone to open the door after her ‘door knocks’ went unanswered..!
Video: Please Let Me In Mom..! Peacock’s Door Call Leaves Netizens In Splits
Related stories
Videos
Payal Rajput Shares Video Missing Her Shoot Days Amid Lockdown
Tollywood actress Payal Rajput took to her Instagram and shared a video clip of behind the scenes from a movie shooting.
Videos
Watch: COVID-19 Patient Jumps off Hospital Window In Mumbai
MUMBAI: In a tragic incident on May 3, a COVID-19 patient jumped off a hospital building from window.
Videos
Looking For Cash?! Video Of Snake Inside ATM Will Leave You In A Tizzy!
In a viral video which was recorded from the ICICI Bank ATM, the serpent can be seen crawling inside and also trying to come out of the main door but he failed as the door was closed...
Videos
Watch| Karan Johar’s Singing Gives Kids A Headache
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is back with yet another funny video with his kids Roohi and Yash...