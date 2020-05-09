In a tragic incident on May 3, a COVID-19 patient jumped off a Mumbai hospital building from its window. The incident took place at Sion Hospital’s COVID-19 ward where dead bodies were also allegedly kept along side patients who were undergoing treatment. Despite the misadventure, the man was safe and was brought back by the hospital’s security staff.
Watch: COVID-19 Patient Jumps off Hospital Window In Mumbai
