GHAZIABAD: In a viral video which was recorded from an ICICI Bank ATM, a snake, mostly likely venomous, can be seen crawling inside and also trying to come out of the main door but failing to do so as the door was closed. Thereafter, the reptile moved towards the cash dispensing machine and found a way to enter inside the machine. Within a few moments, the snake got itself completely comfortable inside the ATM machine.
Looking For Cash?! Video Of Snake Inside ATM Will Leave You In A Tizzy!
