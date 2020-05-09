Headlines Today | 5 PM | 09 May 2020
Delhi Police Offer Rousing Reception For Colleague Cured Of COVID-19
AMRITSAR: Punjab police offered a warm welcome to one of the police personnel who recovered from deadly novel coronavirus.
Payal Rajput Shares Video Missing Her Shoot Days Amid Lockdown
Tollywood actress Payal Rajput took to her Instagram and shared a video clip of behind the scenes from a movie shooting.
Video: Please Let Me In Mom..! Peacock’s Door Call Leaves Netizens In Splits
In an viral video that has been surfacing online, a peacock can be seen knocking at the window of a house amid lockdown...
Watch: COVID-19 Patient Jumps off Hospital Window In Mumbai
MUMBAI: In a tragic incident on May 3, a COVID-19 patient jumped off a hospital building from window.