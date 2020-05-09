This is a video of Punjab police offering a warm welcome to one of their colleagues who recovered from deadly novel coronavirus. The video, shared on social media, shows the fit-again policeman being garlanded by his colleagues on his arrival to report back for work. The gesture of the Punjab police also unwittingly sends out a clear message out to the people that those who recover from COVID-19 should not be discriminated against, and that no social stigma be attached to them.
