An investigation has been launched in Idaho, US, after a video of a woman boxing her pet dog - a German shepherd breed after netizens condemned the atrocious act. She was seen repeatedly punching it in the head until it started barking. The video went viral online, sparking outrage among viewers.
Woman Boxing Pet Dog Sparks Outrage Among Netizens, Demand Investigation
