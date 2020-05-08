A rare wolf snake with two fully formed heads was rescued from a house in the Dehnkikote Forest range of Keonjhar district in Odisha. The clipping was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda. The wolf snake is non-venomous and this rare snake with two heads work independently of each other. It was later released into the forests.
