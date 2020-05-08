Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is back with yet another funny video with his kids Roohi and Yash. Karan has been posting a series of quarantine videos as #LockdownWithJohars.This time his kids say that they don't want him to sing as it gives them a headache while they are seen fiddling with an digital music system.
Watch| Karan Johar’s Singing Gives Kids A Headache
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 08 May 2020
Warangal: Three Injured In Clash Between Students Playing Cricket Outdoors
Three students were severely injured in a clash which broke out between students while playing cricket.
Watch| Rare Wolf Snake With Two Fully Formed Heads Found In Odisha
A rare wolf snake with two fully formed heads was rescued from a house in the Dehnkikote Forest range of Keonjhar district in Odisha...
Woman Punching Pet Dog Hard Sparks Outrage Among Netizens
An investigation has been launched in Idaho, US, after a video of a woman boxing her pet dog - a German shepherd breed after netizens condemned the atrocious act.