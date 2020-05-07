HYDERABAD: There is not denying that dogs are huma's favorite and best friends. Especially in these times of lockdown and isolation, having a furry friend can be a great to kill the time and lighten up your mood.

If you really ask how, then check the cute video of a little girl playing hide and seek with her pet dog friend, Monkey, which became viral and started surfacing online. The pawsome video is garning thousands of likes on social media.

In video, a Belgian Malinois can be seen playing games with its little friend during the lockdown. The clip was shared by the Instagram account gsdfriend with the caption, "He actually played?" The adorable video was originally shared by Omar von Muller on Instagram who is a known animal trainer in US.

The most adorable part of the video is where Monkey turns around to peek where the girl is hiding. She says, "No peeking," and Monkey turns back to the wall to continue counting.

Watch video here: