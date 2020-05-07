Headlines Today | 11 AM | 07 May 2020
Visuals | Visakhapatnam | Chemical Gas Leak From LG Polymers
Telangana Tipplers Show The ‘Safe’ Way To Stand In Long Queues And Maintain Social Distance
A video shared by senior journalist T S Sudhir showed how tipplers in Telangana left their footwear in the long queues in front of Liquor shops...
Niharika Shares| Mango ‘Avakai’ Ready At The Konidela Family’s House
Watch Niharika Kondiela make the famous Andhra mango pickle ‘Avakai’ at home.
Nainital: Tipplers Stand In Long Queues Amid Pelting Hail Storm
Nearly after forty days of nationwide lockdown in India to control the spread of COVID-19...