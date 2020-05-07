Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the victims of the gas tragedy admitted to hospitals in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
Gas Leak Tragedy: AP CM YS Jagan Visits Victims In Visakhapatnam
