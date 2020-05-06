A video shared by senior journalist T S Sudhir showed how tipplers in Telangana left their footwear in the long queues in front of Liquor shops. This was to avoid the hot sun and standing in these serpentine queues which started early in the morning.
Telangana Tipplers Show The ‘Safe’ Way To Stand In Long Queues And Maintain Social Distance
