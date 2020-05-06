A video shared on the net showed how the Telangana government provided packed meals, water, safety kits that included masks and a sanitizer in the special train to ferry the migrant workers home. Apart from operating 40 trains for sending the migrant workers back home to their respective states, the Telangana govt had also provided these items, which came as a pleasant surprise for the workers who were undergoing hardships due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Kind Act| Telangana Govt Provides Safety Kits, Food ,Water For Migrant Workers In Trains
