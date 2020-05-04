Cops in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh made a man dance to Sapna Chaudhary's song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal for violating lockdown. A video of the incident is going viral on the internet. Several cops can be seen watching the man dancing, who was dancing quite well despite the bizarre punishment. After the video went viral, the post in charge was apparently suspended.
Watch | UP Cops Make Man Dance To Item Number For Violating Lockdown
