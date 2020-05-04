Actress Sunny Leone played a typical prank on her husband Daniel Webber. She pretended to cut her thumb and starts screaming, to which the poor guy gets conned and falls for it. Only to realize that it was a rotten banana soaked in orange colour.
Watch | Naughty Sunny Leone’s Prank On Hubby Daniel And He Falls For It
More videos
Videos
Watch | UP Cops Make Man Dance To Item Number For Violating Lockdown
Cops in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh made a man dance to Sapna Chaudhary’s song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal for violating lockdown...
Videos
Unloading Gone Wrong| Enfield Bike Falls On Man’s Back
In a scary video shared on the net, shows a man trying to unload a Royal Enfield bike from a container truck via a narrow ramp...
Tollywood
Fans In Awe As Chiranjeevi Shares Throwback Dance Video
Megastar Chiranjeevi is not leaving any stone unturned to grab the attention.
Videos
Shocking | Monkey Tries To Kidnap Baby Girl In Broad Daylight
A video shared by a Sports, a monkey running in a small by-lane and grabbing a baby girl sitting on the side way...