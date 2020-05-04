In a scary video shared on the net, shows a man trying to unload a Royal Enfield bike from a container truck via a narrow ramp. As seen in the video, half way down, the man is unable to control the descent and veers of the ramp, which is at least 12 feet high. The man & the heavy bike both fall off the ramp, with the back wheels of the bike landing on his back. Not too sure if he cracked his spine, but the poor guy was lifted by the other staff as he lay motionless.
