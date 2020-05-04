Breaking news

COVID-19 Updates: AP Reports 67 New Cases, Total 1,650

Ashes of actor Rishi Kapoor immersed in Banganga tank in Mumbai

COVID-19: Two floors of BSF headquarters sealed in New Delhi

Central teams to be deployed in 20 districts with highest number of COVID-19 cases

COVID-19: Death toll in US climbs by 1,450 in 24 hours