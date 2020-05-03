Shruti and Akshara, daughters of the legendary actor Kamal Haasan engaged in a friendly sibling banter on social media via TikTok. Both of them were in different cities due to the lockdown. While Shruti was in Mumbai , Akshara was holed up in Chennai. They decided to take the viral TikTok challenge which requires people answering a series of questions on how much they know about each other. And surprisingly both of them were pretty much in sync with each other's habits and behaviour.

Sharing the video, Shruti wrote, "Here’s ours. @aksharaa.haasan this was such a fun idea !! Thankyou cutie (sic)." Akshara posted, "Our sibling tiktok. Siblings know each other best... (sic)."