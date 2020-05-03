INDORE: A video of workers emerging from the small hole of the cement mixer in the presence of police has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, police on Saturday found 18 people, mostly migrant workers, crammed inside a cement mixer-laden truck headed towards Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. They were caught by the local police who stopped the cement mixer on suspicion near the Panth Piplai village, about 35 kms from Indore. They were later sent to a shelter for medical examination and a bus was being organised for their further transit. A case was filed against the truck owner and the driver.