Breaking news

PM Narendra Modi condoles death of security personnel in encounter with terrorists in Kashmir’s Handwara

Noted Kannada poet K S Nissar Ahmed dies in Bengaluru at the age of 84

National Commission for Women receives 315 domestic violence complaints in April, highest since last August.

BJP president JP Nadda salutes media on World Press Day

Special train with migrant workers leaves Bengaluru for Odisha