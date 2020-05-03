Headlines Today | 5 PM | 03 May 2020
Watch | 18 Migrant Labourers Caught Travelling Inside A Cement Mixer| Indore
INDORE: A video of workers emerging from the small hole of the cement mixer in the presence of police has gone viral on social media...
Watch | Sibling’s TikTok Challenge With Shruti and Akshara Haasan
Shruti and Akshara, daughters of the legendary actor Kamal Haasan engaged in a friendly sibling banter on social media via TikTok.
Flypasts, Flower Petal Showers: IAF’s Spectacular Tribute To ‘COVID-19 Warriors’!
India’s three armed forces came together on Sunday to pay a spectacular tribute to doctors and medical staff.
Headlines Today | 11 AM | 03 May 2020
