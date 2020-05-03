India's three armed forces came together on Sunday to pay a spectacular tribute to doctors and medical staff, relentlessly fighting against Coronavirus to save thousands of lives. Here is a compilation of visuals showing Indian Air Force's helicopters and fighter jets saluting the 'COVID-19 Warriors' with a nationwide show of flypasts and flower petal showers on many COVID-19 hospitals. Catch these euphoric moments in this video which, for sure, will be a feast to your eyes.