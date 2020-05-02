The residents of one of the gated communities in Hyderabad welcomed their neighbour Dr Vijaya Sri, working with Gandhi Hospital, with a rapturous applause and a standing ovation. The gesture was to appreciate her efforts as part of the medical fraternity’s fight against the Coronavirus. They hailed Dr Vijaya Sri as a ‘COVID-19 warrior’ for being on the frontline of the war against the dreaded disease and treating the affected patients at Gandhi Hospital for 14 days. The young doctor was clearly moved to tears by this amazing gesture from her neighbours. Watch this ‘feel-good’ video that will give you goosebumps..!
Watch: Neighbours Applaud Gandhi Hospital Doctor for Treating COVID-19 Patients
