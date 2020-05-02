A spine-chilling visual, captured on a smartphone, shows a tiger climbing up a tractor and pouncing on a few farmers somewhere in the hinterlands of Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The feline seems to have strayed into the human habitat in search of its prey but ended up choosing the wrong ones for that. It was a close shave for the men on the tractor who reacted in time and warded off the attack by the wild beast. They retaliated with long bamboo sticks and even used gunfire to scare away the tiger. Three of them however received deep gashes in the lightning attack launched by the wild cat.
Tiger Jumps On A Tractor, Almost Kills Farmers In Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh
