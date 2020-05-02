‘Home, Sweet Home..!’ This was the inexplicable feeling that filled the hearts of these migrant workers on reaching their hometown Hatia in Jharkhand on Saturday morning. Around 1,200 migrant construction workers, mostly from Jharkhand and Bihar, were stranded on the outskirts of Hyderabad for over a month amid the lockdown. As the Telangana government, in coordination with the Union government, decided to send them home, they began their home journey from Lingampally, a suburb of Hyderabad, in the wee hours of Friday. Relief was writ large on their faces as they trooped out of the Hatia railway station.
Lockdown Ordeal Is Over! Migrant Workers Relieved To Reach Hometown In Jharkhand
