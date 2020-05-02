Headlines Today | 11 AM | 02 May 2020
Asian Punched Repeatedly In New York Subway Train For ‘Causing Coronavirus’!
This is a shocking video filmed in a New York Subway train showing a man suddenly getting aggressive and raining punches on a fellow passenger in what appears to be a racist attack...
Watch: Hilarious! Couple Exchange Wedding Garlands Using Sticks To Maintain Social Distance
The global pandemic lockdown is making people to do bizzare things and this viral video surfacing online will prove it! In a video,
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 01 May 2020
Punjab Hero | SI Harjeet Singh Returns Home to Red Carpet Welcome
Punjab Sub Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off in Patiala last month...