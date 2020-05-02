This is a shocking video filmed in a New York Subway train showing a man suddenly getting aggressive and raining punches on a fellow passenger in what appears to be a racist attack. The video claims the incident happened on April 23rd on a train headed for Bronx. Without any visible provocation, the aggressor is seen throwing jibes at the unsuspecting victim who appears to be homeless and of Asian descent. It is claimed that the hapless passenger was targeted on the premise that “he was the one who caused Coronavirus outbreak”. All though the reason stated and the authenticity of the video could not immediately verified, it is sending shockwaves on social media platforms for the racist tendencies exhibited by the attacker.