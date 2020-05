Mega hero actor Ram Charan who is spending quality time with his family during the lockdown, was seen churning butter milk along with his grandmother Anjana Devi at home. Also seen in the video is his mom Surekha who first starts the process and then is taken over by Ram Charan. The cutest part is his grandmother saying that he looked just like Lord Krishna while churning.

He shared the video on his Twitter captioning it -"Learning to make fresh butter before buttering them.''