Punjab Sub Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off in Patiala last month, has been discharged from a Chandigarh-based hospital after a successful surgery reattaching the severed limb. He was given a rousing red carpet welcome when he reached his home and was escorted by DGP himself.
Punjab Hero | SI Harjeet Singh Returns Home to Red Carpet Welcome
