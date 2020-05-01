Headlines Today | 11 AM | 01 May 2020
Vitamin F3| Easy 20 Minute Workout To Stay Fit And Active During Lockdown Mode| Session 2
Vitamin F3 Fitness Trainer Rafik Sheikh is back again with another easy 20-minute exercise routine, which combines warm-ups, dancing therapy...
Watch: David Warner Dances To ‘Butta Bomma’ Song; Allu Arjun Flattered!
On thursday, Australian cricketer David Warner gave us a pleasant shock by grooving to Butta Bomma song with his wife Candice Warner.
Watch| Sai Dharam Tej BTS From ‘Winner’ Movie | International Dance Day
Sai Dharam Tej shared a BTS from his movie Winner Movie on the occasion of International Dance Day...
Watch | Kedarnath Temple Opens Amid Lockdown
The Kedarnath temple was opened on Wednesday amid the nationwide lockdown in the country that had been imposed in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak.