Breaking news

Indian markets closed on Friday due to Labour Day

COVID 19 effect ,iPhone sales dip 7%

Modified academic plan to be detailed after May 7: University of Hyderabad

COVID-19 cases in India cross 35,000, death toll at 1,147

26 new coronavirus cases reported in Telangana|total cases stands at 1,038, out of which 397 have recovered and 26 have died