Breaking news

80s Ramayan creates world record with 7.7 crore viewers on April 16

India lose top spot in ICC Test rankings to Australia. India now ranked third while New Zealand are second.

Union Health Ministry lists 130 districts in red zone, 284 in orange zone & 319 in green zones based on incidence of COVID19 cases

Indian markets closed on Friday due to Labour Day

COVID 19 effect ,iPhone sales dip 7%