Actor Anupam Kher shared a video on Instagram of the last video he took with close friend Rishi Kapoor, when he had gone to visit him in New York.‘’I am just completely numb with the shock of my dearest friend, co-actor of many movies & a wonderful person’s passing away,’’ he captioned along with a message in Hindi and line from Rishi’s popular number ‘Om Shanthi Om’.
RIP Chintuji | Anupam Kher Shares His Last Video With Rishi Kapoor In New York
