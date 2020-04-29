The Kedarnath temple was opened on Wednesday amid the nationwide lockdown in the country that had been imposed in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The doors of the eleventh Jyotirlinga at Kedarnath in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened at 6.10 am. The temple was decorated in a grand way with 10 quintals of flowers, temple committee officials said.Only the members of the shrine’s committee and administrative officials performed pooja.
