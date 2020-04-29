British musician Paul Barton plays the piano in a jungle at rural Kanchanaburi province Thailand for rescued, orphaned, and injured elephants. Barton, a 57-year-old concert pianist from Yorkshire, left the music halls of Europe behind in the 1990s and now only plays his classical numbers for rescued elephants. In a series of videos titled ‘Piano for Elephants’, he is seen playing a classical Beethoven to a bull elephant.
Watch As British Musician Plays the Beethoven Piece To Soothe Elephant
