Thank you my dear, @officialraveenatandon for nominating me and making me a part of this amazing initiative of yours. To all my fellow citizens, please look out and stand up for the warriors who are tirelessly working round the clock to keep our community safe. It’s a humble request to please treat these heroes with respect, debunk myths & false rumours, and stop the spread of fake news at your own levels. Let’s do our bit too! It’s time to stand united against this pandemic. I nominate @shamitashetty_official @farahkhankunder and @abhimanyud to take this cause forward. . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #JeetegaIndia #JeetengeHum #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID19 #StayHomeStaySafe