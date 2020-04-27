Sakshi recently took to social media and gave a sneak peek of what MS Dhoni was up to during this period as Dhoni himself rarely uses social media.

Sakshi recently took to social media and gave a sneak peek of what MS Dhoni was up to during this period as Dhoni himself rarely uses social media.

In four short videos, Dhoni can be seen performing his daddy duties and taking Ziva on a motorbike ride inside the Ranchi farmhouse. One can see the lush greenery and not to mention his dogs who keep following him and having a good time with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.