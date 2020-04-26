Creative Tollywood director Ravibabu has his own unique way of doing things, be it in films or beyond. Living true to his reputation, he 'celebrates' in this video the ongoing home quarantine in the midst of the lockdown. Even as his bemused father looks on, he grieves inconsolably to mark the one-month-old lockdown with a 'Quarantine Anniversary' song in the background. But despite his sorrow, he would not miss on devouring the coronavirus cake and that would leave you in peels of laughter. For those who are puzzled by the use of 'anniversary' for a month-old quarantine, here is the rider: Don't take it literally, because the creative director has taken his own liberty to evoke some fun..!