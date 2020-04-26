In a slickly edited video shared by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on his Twitter, shows a clipping from his movie Sivamani (2003) where he is seen warning the local rowdies. A mimicry artist by the name Bhaviri Ravi has given the voice over while converting the scene to make it look like Nagarjuna is warning them for not wearing masks. And the interesting part is that the 'King' has pinned this tweet on his page!
Nag’s ‘Sivamani’ Is Back Again To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus | Must Watch
