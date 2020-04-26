Patients who were suspected to have the Coronavirus in a quarantine centre at Tilak Nagar in Delhi are seen doing the Punjabi Bhangda to beat away the stress of having to stay in the centre. The video shows the Punjabi men dancing to popular singer Daler Mehndi’s song ‘MeinKardi Rab Rab’, is showing netizens how one can be happy even during COVID-19 times.
How To Beat Corona Blues Away, The Daler Mehndi ‘Kardi Rab Rab’ Style
