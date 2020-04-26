Headlines Today | 6 PM | 26 April 2020
Porsche Ride On Empty Roads End Up In “Sit-Ups” Punishment
Although he is seen in the video pleading with the council member that he has a curfew pass, the personnel doesn’t listen...
How To Beat Corona Blues Away, The Daler Mehndi ‘Kardi Rab Rab’ Style
Patients who were suspected to have the Coronavirus in a quarantine centre at Tilak Nagar in Delhi are seen doing the Punjabi Bhangda...
Nag’s ‘Sivamani’ Is Back Again To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus | Must Watch
In a slickly edited video shared by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on his Twitter, shows a clipping from his movie Sivamani (2003) where he is seen warning the local rowdies.
COVID-19 Innovation: Auto Rickshaw Driver Shows How To Maintain Social Distancing Like This | Bengal
An auto rickshaw driver from West Bengal modified his auto in such a way that that had four separate seating compartments...