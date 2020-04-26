An auto rickshaw driver from West Bengal modified his auto in such a way that that had four separate seating compartments. Through this modification, four people can ride on the same vehicle without any contact with the others and thus maintain social distancing. A much-needed futuristic concept during these Coronavirus times, the video was tweeted by Business tycoon Anand Mahindra who wrote that, “The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me,” he tweeted. He also tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and added, “We need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams!”.
COVID-19 Innovation: Auto Rickshaw Driver Shows How To Maintain Social Distancing Like This | Bengal
