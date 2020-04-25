The Ranaganayaka project which has a capacity of 3 TMC can irrigate 1,14,000 acres of agricultural lands in the districts of Rajana Sircilla and Siddipet, with it being filled once. The pumps have the capacity to lift the water to a height of 122 meters. Added to that, each pump of the project can individually lift 0.25 tmcft water per day, and the individual capacity of each pump is 135 MW. Godavari water from the Medigadda barrage, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally to Ranganayak Sagar in Siddipet covering a distance of 198.18 kilometers, which is quite a difficult task. You can see the force with which the water gusher out of the pumps and is being sent into Ranganayaka Sagar.