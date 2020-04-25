Sampoornesh Babu, was challenged to #BeTheREALMAN, and he accepted the challenge in his own style. While all of Tollywood took to cleaning, and washing and cooking, Sampoornesh went the other way. He started off as a goldsmith and only then made an entry into films. He took to twitter to show us a glimpse of him making a toe ring and anklet for his family. This was a completely new take to the challenge, and Sampoornesh Babu, as usual, delivered.
Sampoornesh Babu Takes The #BeTheREALMAN Challenge In His Own Style
More videos
Videos
Headlines Today | 6 PM | 25 April 2020
Headlines Today | 6 PM | 25 April 2020
Videos
Patna Begger Belts Out Jim Reeves Song, Pedestrians Surprised
A Video of a begger from Patna has now surfaced on the internet, and is going viral. This begger was spoken to in English...
Videos
Quarantine Helps Cut Off From Worldly Temptations This Ramzan: Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan took to his social media platforms to wish all his followers and fans a Happy Ramzan...
Videos
Watch| Godavari Water Fills Up Ranganayaka Sagar With Heavy Duty Pumps
The Ranaganayaka project which has a capacity of 3 TMC canirrigate 1,14,000 acres of agricultural lands in the districts of RajanaSircilla and Siddipet, with it being filled once...