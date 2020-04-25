Sampoornesh Babu, was challenged to #BeTheREALMAN, and he accepted the challenge in his own style. While all of Tollywood took to cleaning, and washing and cooking, Sampoornesh went the other way. He started off as a goldsmith and only then made an entry into films. He took to twitter to show us a glimpse of him making a toe ring and anklet for his family. This was a completely new take to the challenge, and Sampoornesh Babu, as usual, delivered.