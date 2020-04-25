Irfan Pathan took to his social media platforms to wish all his followers and fans a Happy Ramzan. He says that while many people think this time we are going through is an exam sent from God Himself, he thinks of this quarantine as an opportunity to stay away from worldly temptations. This is an opportunity to pray wholeheartedly and this is a time when self-control is made easier. He also added that this time, Ramzan can be observed in a much better manner than before.