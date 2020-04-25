Irfan Pathan took to his social media platforms to wish all his followers and fans a Happy Ramzan. He says that while many people think this time we are going through is an exam sent from God Himself, he thinks of this quarantine as an opportunity to stay away from worldly temptations. This is an opportunity to pray wholeheartedly and this is a time when self-control is made easier. He also added that this time, Ramzan can be observed in a much better manner than before.
Quarantine Helps Cut Off From Worldly Temptations This Ramzan: Irfan Pathan
More videos
Videos
Patna Begger Belts Out Jim Reeves Song, Pedestrians Surprised
A Video of a begger from Patna has now surfaced on the internet, and is going viral. This begger was spoken to in English...
Videos
Watch| Godavari Water Fills Up Ranganayaka Sagar With Heavy Duty Pumps
The Ranaganayaka project which has a capacity of 3 TMC canirrigate 1,14,000 acres of agricultural lands in the districts of RajanaSircilla and Siddipet, with it being filled once...
Videos
Watch | Quarantine Cooking With Vidya Balan | Modak Is Her Favourite
Actress Vidya Balan was caught cooking during the quarantine period. Confessing that she has never cooked...
Videos
Shocking| Man Refuses Groceries Over Delivery Boy’s Religion
In a recent incident, a middle-aged man refused to collect groceries from a deliveryman after learning that he was a Muslim...