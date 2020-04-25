A Video of a begger from Patna has now surfaced on the internet, and is going viral. This begger was spoken to in English to which he responded back in English with a smile. When asked about how he manages to eat every day, he said, “Whatever the almighty gives me, I’m happy with.” He was then asked to sing a song, and he sang one of Jim Reeves classics ‘He’ll have to go’.
Patna Begger Belts Out Jim Reeves Song, Pedestrians Surprised
