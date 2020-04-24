Actress Vidya Balan was caught cooking during the quarantine period. Confessing that she has never cooked, but now with lockdown she has just started trying her hand at it. In the video she shared that today she was making 'Modak' , which was her most favourite dish.
Watch | Quarantine Cooking With Vidya Balan | Modak Is Her Favourite
Shocking| Man Refuses Groceries Over Delivery Boy’s Religion
In a recent incident, a middle-aged man refused to collect groceries from a deliveryman after learning that he was a Muslim...
Watch| ‘Mega’ Family Ladies Makeup Challenge And Dance| Sushmitha | Srija | Niharika | Sneha Reddy
A video shared by Niharika Konidela, where Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughters Sushmitha Konidela, Srija, Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy...
Headlines Today | 6 PM | 24 April 2020
Watch| Elephant Rescued From Agricultural Well In Karnataka
A male elephant was rescued by the villagers, police and forest officials after it fell into an agricultural well...