In a recent incident, a middle-aged man refused to collect groceries from a deliveryman after learning that he was a Muslim. As per reports, the man was arrested in Mumbai on Tuesday, after the employee recorded his comments on video, and the clip went viral.
Shocking| Man Refuses Groceries Over Delivery Boy’s Religion
