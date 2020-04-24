Breaking news

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches YSR Zero-Interest Loan Scheme

Unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App launched on the occasion National Panchayati Raj Day

4-month-old Covid-19 positive baby dies in Kerala

Volkswagen restarts production in Germany after COVID-19 shutdown

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam urges people to cooperate with govt in fight against virus