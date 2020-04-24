Headlines Today | 12 PM | 24 April 2020
Watch| ‘Mega’ Family Ladies Makeup Challenge And Dance| Sushmitha | Srija | Niharika | Sneha Reddy
A video shared by Niharika Konidela, where Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughters Sushmitha Konidela, Srija, Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy...
Venky Mama Accepts The ‘BeTheREALMAN’ Challenge, Says I AM THAT
‘BetheREALMan’ Challenge initiated by ‘Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga has picked up...
Watch| KTR Dines With GHMC Workers, Thanks Them For Their Services | COVID-19
Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR) dined along with the GHMC sanitation staff...
Thought Provoking | Watch Josyabhatla’s ‘Prakruthiki Pranaamam’ Song On Coronavirus
Watch this thought provoking song helmed by music director Josyabhatla and written by Kiran...