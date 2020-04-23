Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR) dined along with the GHMC sanitation staff, DRF and Entomology field staff on Wednesday afternoon, April 22nd. KTR visited GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) training centre near Sanjeevaiah Park and inquired about the well being of all the staff. He also thanked everyone for their untiring services. He appreciated the efforts of the GHMC staff for playing an active role in fighting against the spread of the coronavirus and had lunch along with them, much to their delight to have the minister eating with them.
Watch| KTR Dines With GHMC Workers, Thanks Them For Their Services | COVID-19
