'BetheREALMan' Challenge initiated by 'Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga has picked up pace so fast that netizens are going tizzy with all the home-cleaning, cooking videos shared by our Telugu film celebrities.

The list including Megastar Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR , Sukumar and M Keeravani taking up the challenge and posting their videos on their social media handles,where they are seen helping at home.

The latest to join the list now is our Venky Mama star Venkatesh Daggubati who shared a video of himself taking up 'BetheREALMan' challenge after being nominated by Jr NTR.

Captioning the video as Let's help our family with domestic work and #BetheREALMAN "Venkatesh nominated superstar Mahesh Babu, his F2 Co star Varun Tej and F2 director Anil Ravipudi to take up the challenge and pass it on.

In the 34 second clip Venkatesh can be seen sweeping the house, mowing the lawn, trimming the bushes, cooking and the final parting shot is where he sits down and holds a book titled I AM THAT compilation of talks on Shiva Advaita (Nondualism) philosophy by a Hindu spiritual teacher from Mumbai.